Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.76 and last traded at $62.97. 5,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,228,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMND. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.07.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

