Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $14.03 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,954 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

