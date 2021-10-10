Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Shares Up 4.9%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 19,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 22,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LBSR)

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

