Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8,180.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,354 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,764,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,068,000 after buying an additional 178,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after buying an additional 1,354,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,978,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,649,000 after buying an additional 69,237 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

