Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 5,564.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,640 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Editas Medicine worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,250,000 after purchasing an additional 136,178 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 143.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $35.61 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.