Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 57,637 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 6,299.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,637 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 197,329.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in National Grid by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.