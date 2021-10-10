Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 19,407.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,894 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,858,000 after buying an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $193.73 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.95. The company has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.