Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $960,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 34,574.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,115 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 685.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock opened at $347.53 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $356.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.32 and a 200-day moving average of $344.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.