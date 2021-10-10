Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172,443 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.94% of Linde worth $1,408,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

LIN opened at $296.19 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The stock has a market cap of $152.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

