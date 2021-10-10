LiquidApps 1-Day Volume Tops $63,656.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $11.43 million and approximately $63,656.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00045159 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.