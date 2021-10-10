Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0392

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $108,023.55 and $21.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,327.23 or 1.00072921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00062332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.86 or 0.00517050 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004686 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

