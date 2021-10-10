Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cormark boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.80.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$25.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 56.64, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.13. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$11.40 and a 52-week high of C$36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.01.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.