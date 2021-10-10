Lossless 1-Day Volume Tops $1.82 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lossless has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00062892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00127480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00082351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,801.68 or 1.00490352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.09 or 0.06207272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.