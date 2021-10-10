LPL Financial LLC Acquires 116,430 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $231,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,240.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,253,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $120.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $122.66. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

