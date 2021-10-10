LPL Financial LLC Acquires 190,844 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.68% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $462,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $76.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $80.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

