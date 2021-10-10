LPL Financial LLC Has $678.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,163,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,208 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $678,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VEA stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64.

