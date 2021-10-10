LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $1,275,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $109.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

