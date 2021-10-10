LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

