Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magellan's stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 34% upward over the last 60 days. Magellan will be acquired by Centene, which will combine their behavioral health, specialty healthcare and pharmacy management capabilities. Acquisitions and alliances over the years have solidified its inorganic profile. It divested its Magellan Complete Care business for streamlining business operations and reducing debts. As a result, the company’s solvency position looks strong. It has undertaken investments to boost digital health capabilities. Execution of cost-saving initiatives are expected to result in cost improvement of nearly $30 million by 2021 and nearly $75 million by 2022. Nevertheless, its revenues might be strained by a weak operating environment. Lower return on equity is a woe. “

MGLN stock opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. Magellan Health has a twelve month low of $70.95 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.34.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Health will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 319.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

