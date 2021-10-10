Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

MNTX stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.76 million, a PE ratio of 137.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. Manitex International has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Research analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitex International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Manitex International by 3,092.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Manitex International during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Manitex International by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

