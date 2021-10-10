Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Financial Analysis

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.54, suggesting that its share price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

35.4% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Marathon Digital and WISeKey International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.40%. WISeKey International has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.00%. Given WISeKey International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Marathon Digital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Digital and WISeKey International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 902.42 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -329.08 WISeKey International $14.78 million 8.44 -$28.66 million ($3.35) -1.87

Marathon Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WISeKey International. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WISeKey International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -78.08% -2.25% -2.23% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marathon Digital beats WISeKey International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations. The mPKI segment includes all operations relating to the provision of secured access keys, authentication, signing software, certificates and digital security applications. The company was founded by Joao Carlos Creus Moreira and Philippe Doubre in December 2015 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

