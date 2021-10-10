Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.33.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $65.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 63.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 286,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after buying an additional 111,326 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 326.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.