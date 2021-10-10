Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Marriott International worth $562,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,466,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 508,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $157.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 148.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.