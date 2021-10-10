Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRE. CIBC lowered their price objective on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.64.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$11.82 on Thursday. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$9.79 and a 52-week high of C$16.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$949.76 million and a PE ratio of 6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.74.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

