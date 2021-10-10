Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,433 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.40% of Peloton Interactive worth $148,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Europe cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.62.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $1,043,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 579,803 shares of company stock valued at $64,539,531 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

