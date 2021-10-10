Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $110.01 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,977 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Comerica were worth $110,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 17.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMA opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

