Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 14,937 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.65% of Boston Properties worth $115,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 162.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,082,000 after acquiring an additional 769,529 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 317.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,633,000 after acquiring an additional 338,860 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $113.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.82. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

