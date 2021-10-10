Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 148,519 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.28% of Spotify Technology worth $140,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.52.

SPOT opened at $232.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.98. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

