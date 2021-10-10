Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 23,788 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,788 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Chewy were worth $137,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 616.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,130.00 and a beta of 0.32. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

