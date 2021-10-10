Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 551,655 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,613,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 551,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $157,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,998,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $87.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

