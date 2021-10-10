Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock opened at $354.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $49,291,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

