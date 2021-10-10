Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 28.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock opened at $354.96 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $350.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

