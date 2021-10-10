McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,210 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $35,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $213,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.94.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.70. 1,687,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,583. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.53. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $249.95. The firm has a market cap of $184.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

