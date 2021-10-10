Mchain (MAR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Mchain has a market capitalization of $165,819.14 and $13.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mchain has traded 122.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 72,457,125 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

