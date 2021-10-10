Merus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 1,825 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 321% compared to the typical daily volume of 433 call options.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. Merus has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRUS shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

In other news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Merus by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,500 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,151 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,562,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merus by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

