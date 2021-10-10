Michael Kent Robinson Sells 1,500 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 520 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $7,020.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Kent Robinson sold 980 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $13,230.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $20,580.00.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $692.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 194,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 54,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth $210,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

