Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $88.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $88.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 17th.

Shares of MCHP opened at $146.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.17. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 85.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $52,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 26.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

