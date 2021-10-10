Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Minim Inc. is the creator of innovative internet access products which dependably connect people to the information they need. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the Motorola brand and ZOOM(R) trademark. Minim Inc., formerly known as Zoom Telephonics Inc., is headquartered in Manchester, NH. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Minim in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MINM opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Minim has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Minim had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.08%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minim will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Graham James Chynoweth acquired 200,000 shares of Minim stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 40,000 shares of Minim stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 286,198 shares of company stock valued at $707,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

