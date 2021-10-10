Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Market Cap Tops $28.08 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for $366.27 or 0.00654508 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $28.08 million and approximately $152,788.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00062156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00127514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00081443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,868.29 or 0.99835011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.94 or 0.06088094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 76,671 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

