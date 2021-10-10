Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Moderna were worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $304.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,215,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,528,206.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,979,560. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

