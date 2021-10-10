Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,274 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,247,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,551,000 after purchasing an additional 61,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

