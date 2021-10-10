Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.