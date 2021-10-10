Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,252 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 175.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,795 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Citigroup lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

