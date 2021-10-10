Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 125.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 549,870 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $1,455,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENB shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of ENB opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

