Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.68. The company has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

