Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,180,000 after buying an additional 64,587 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $79.72 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $82.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

