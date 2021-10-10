Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $620,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $79.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

