Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

