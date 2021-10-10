Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.59. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.49 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

