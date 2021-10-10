MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Down 2.6%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17. 4,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,746,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $729.30 million, a PE ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 782,718 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,078,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 824,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 299,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

